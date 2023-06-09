Ashlyn Krueger 2023 Libema Open Odds
A quarterfinal is up next for Ashlyn Krueger in the Libema Open, and she will play Viktoria Kuzmova. Krueger has the fifth-best odds (+1100) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.
Krueger at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Krueger's Next Match
On Friday, June 16 at 9:00 AM ET, Krueger will play Kuzmova in the quarterfinals, after beating Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round.
Krueger Stats
- In the Round of 16, Krueger was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Azarenka on Wednesday.
- Krueger is 14-9 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 2-0.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krueger has played 23 matches and 20.6 games per match.
- Krueger, over the past year, has played two matches on grass, and 16.0 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 60.9% of her service games, and she has won 37.4% of her return games.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Krueger has won 94.1% of her games on serve and 53.3% on return.
