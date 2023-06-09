Billy McKinney -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the White Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

McKinney had a base hit in five of 20 games (25.0%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.

He homered once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last year.

He scored a run three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

