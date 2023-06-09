Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Billy McKinney -- 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the White Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- McKinney had a base hit in five of 20 games (25.0%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He homered once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last year.
- He scored a run three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox had the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
