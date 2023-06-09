DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.3%).
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.61 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
