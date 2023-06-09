The Viking Open Nottingham field is dwindling in Nottingham, United Kingdom, as Katie Boulter competes in a quarterfinal versus Harriet Dart. Boulter has +600 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Boulter at the 2023 Viking Open Nottingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-19

June 9-19 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Boulter's Next Match

After beating Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-3, Boulter will face Dart in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 5:00 AM ET.

Boulter has current moneyline odds of -155 to win her next contest versus Dart. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Katie Boulter Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +10000

Viking Open Nottingham odds to win: +600

Want to bet on Boulter? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Boulter Stats

Boulter is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 157-ranked Snigur in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Boulter is 13-11 over the past year, with no tournament victories.

Boulter is 4-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Boulter, over the past 12 months, has played 24 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.1 games per match.

On grass, Boulter has played seven matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.7 games per match while winning 45.2% of games.

Boulter, over the past 12 months, has won 64.5% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.

Boulter has claimed 65.4% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 25.9% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.