On Friday, June 9, 2023, the New York Liberty (4-2) face the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Dream Moneyline
Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have not won against the spread this season in opportunities.
  • The Dream are 3-1-0 ATS this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Atlanta has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • This season, games featuring the Liberty have gone over the point total twice.
  • This year, games featuring the Dream have hit the over twice.

