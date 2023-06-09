Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (4-2) and the Atlanta Dream (2-3) meet at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 9, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, New York fell short in an 86-82 defeat against Chicago. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Courtney Vandersloot added 18 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. With a final score of 92-87, Atlanta lost to Las Vegas the last time out. Cheyenne Parker led the team (25 PTS, 11 REB, 55.6 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+260 to win)

Dream (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-7.5)

Liberty (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have a top-five defense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 76.3 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank ninth with 80.0 points scored per contest.

With 34.5 rebounds allowed per game, New York is third-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 36.0 boards per contest.

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 23.7 per game (best in WNBA).

While New York ranks in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 15.0 (second-worst), it ranks ninth in the league with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Liberty rank best in the WNBA by sinking 9.0 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 34.4%.

With 7.5 treys conceded per game, New York ranks fifth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks ninth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty averaged 81.7 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, they averaged 77.5 points per contest.

New York surrendered 82.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 81.9 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, the Liberty performed worse at home last season, averaging 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they produced a 35.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% mark in road games.

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

The Liberty are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

New York has one win against the spread this year.

New York has one win ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Liberty have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.