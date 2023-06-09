The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their NBA Finals game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 from FTX Arena.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Heat 109-94 on Wednesday. Jamal Murray topped the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Jimmy Butler scored 28 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

The Nuggets' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 116 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat are averaging 106.2 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 3.3 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth defensively with 110.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 211

