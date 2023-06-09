Friday's game between the New York Yankees (37-27) and Boston Red Sox (31-32) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (7-0) against the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock (2-2).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees are 6-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 27, or 62.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season New York has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 297.

The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule