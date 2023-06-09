Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 99 total home runs.

New York's .422 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Yankees rank 23rd in the majors with a .234 batting average.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (297 total, 4.6 per game).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is 10th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York's 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole (7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Cole has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Cole will try to extend a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away - -

