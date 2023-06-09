The New York Yankees (37-27) host the Boston Red Sox (31-32) in AL East play, at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (7-0) versus the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock (2-2).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-0, 2.82 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (7-0) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.82 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over five games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 5.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.

Whitlock is trying to record his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Whitlock will look to pick up his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not give up at least one earned run.

