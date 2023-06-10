The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 43 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 15.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .318 AVG .212 .385 OBP .291 .538 SLG .333 13 XBH 6 8 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/12 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings