DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 37 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.284
|AVG
|.188
|.350
|OBP
|.248
|.486
|SLG
|.281
|11
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|31/9
|K/BB
|29/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
