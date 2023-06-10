Giancarlo Stanton -- hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .243 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has an RBI in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 .186 AVG .333 .239 OBP .357 .419 SLG .667 4 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

