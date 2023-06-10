Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.
- Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- In 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22.2% of his games this season (10 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.211
|AVG
|.269
|.253
|OBP
|.310
|.310
|SLG
|.403
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.66 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.