The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Tanner Houck TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .239.

Kiner-Falefa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.

In 24 of 45 games this season (53.3%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22.2% of his games this season (10 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 19 .211 AVG .269 .253 OBP .310 .310 SLG .403 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 7 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings