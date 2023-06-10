On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .212.

Trevino has gotten a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including three multi-hit games (8.3%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this year (22.2%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .213 AVG .212 .250 OBP .268 .344 SLG .269 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

