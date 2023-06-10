Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson has five home runs and three walks while hitting .171.
- Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 13.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|.148
|AVG
|.250
|.233
|OBP
|.250
|.481
|SLG
|1.000
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
