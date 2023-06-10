Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .273 with four doubles, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .223 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.3%).

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has driven home a run in 12 games this year (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games.

In nine of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .244 AVG .204 .292 OBP .250 .533 SLG .245 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 8 RBI 8 17/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings