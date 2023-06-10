Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will look to get the better of Tanner Houck, the Boston Red Sox's named starter, on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 5-1-0 against the spread.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 44 total times this season. They've gone 27-17 in those games.

New York has a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

New York has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-34-2).

The Yankees have collected a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 17-12 19-6 18-22 31-23 6-5

