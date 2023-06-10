Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 100 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .421.

The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.

New York is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (299 total).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

New York has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).

The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

German has three quality starts under his belt this season.

German will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Dodgers W 4-1 Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.