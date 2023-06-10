Gleyber Torres will lead the charge for the New York Yankees (37-28) on Saturday, June 10, when they square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium at 7:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 25-14 (winning 64.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 1-3 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 13-12 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 2nd

