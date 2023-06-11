Anthony Rizzo -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

In 71.7% of his games this season (43 of 60), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .318 AVG .212 .385 OBP .291 .538 SLG .333 13 XBH 6 8 HR 3 21 RBI 11 28/12 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

