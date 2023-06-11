Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his games this season (43 of 60), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 15.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.318
|AVG
|.212
|.385
|OBP
|.291
|.538
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
