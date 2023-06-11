Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .236.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (26.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this year (47.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
- In seven games this year (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|.178
|AVG
|.333
|.245
|OBP
|.357
|.400
|SLG
|.667
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.