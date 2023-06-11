Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 26.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.258
|AVG
|.255
|.346
|OBP
|.314
|.470
|SLG
|.391
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|8
|19/18
|K/BB
|15/10
|5
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
