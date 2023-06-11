Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .212.
- Trevino has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 36 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.213
|AVG
|.212
|.250
|OBP
|.268
|.344
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
