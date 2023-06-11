After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .154 with five home runs and three walks.

In five of 12 games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 12), and 11.9% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 .129 AVG .250 .206 OBP .250 .419 SLG 1.000 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 3 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings