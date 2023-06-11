Liberty vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Wings (5-3) travel to face the New York Liberty (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|169.5
|-425
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Liberty vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won two games against the spread this season.
- The Wings have compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- So far this season, three out of the Liberty's games have gone over the point total.
- The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.