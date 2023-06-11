On Sunday, June 11 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Yankees (38-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at Yankee Stadium. Clarke Schmidt will get the call for the Yankees, while Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Yankees (-120). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 26-14 record (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 13-18 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 2nd

