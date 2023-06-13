After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

He went deep once out of 20 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

McKinney picked up an RBI in four of 20 games last season.

He scored a run in three of his 20 games last year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

