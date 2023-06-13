Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .233 with four doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (25.0%), homering in 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).
- He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|.174
|AVG
|.333
|.240
|OBP
|.357
|.391
|SLG
|.667
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
