On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .243 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with at least two hits seven times (14.9%).

In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in nine games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 19 .219 AVG .269 .260 OBP .310 .315 SLG .403 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 7 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings