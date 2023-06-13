Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .243 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with at least two hits seven times (14.9%).
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in nine games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|.219
|AVG
|.269
|.260
|OBP
|.310
|.315
|SLG
|.403
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|8/3
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.71 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has put together a 3.71 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
