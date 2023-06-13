Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Mets Player Props
|Yankees vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Mets
|Yankees vs Mets Odds
|Yankees vs Mets Prediction
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .229 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has recorded a hit in 18 of 30 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had an RBI in 13 games this year (43.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).
- He has scored at least one run nine times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.255
|AVG
|.204
|.314
|OBP
|.250
|.532
|SLG
|.245
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|18/4
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.