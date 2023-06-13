Liberty vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (2-5), on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the New York Liberty (6-2). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Dream matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10)
|171
|-500
|+400
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|171.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|170.5
|-575
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Liberty vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dream have covered three times in games with a spread this season.
- New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Atlanta has covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Liberty's games have hit the over.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.