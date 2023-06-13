The Atlanta Dream (2-5) will visit Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (6-2) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, June 13. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In its last game, New York picked up a 102-93 victory versus Dallas. The Liberty were led by Stewart, who wound up with 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Sabrina Ionescu added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Led by Cheyenne Parker (20 PTS, 14 REB, 2 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 3 STL, 36.4 FG%), Atlanta ended its last matchup losing 89-77 against Connecticut.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-700 to win)

Liberty (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+500 to win)

Dream (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-11.5)

Liberty (-11.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS Sports Network, YES App, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty have been led by their offense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by tallying 86 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points allowed (79.3 per contest).

New York is allowing 34.8 rebounds per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 36.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Liberty have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 24.5 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks ninth in the WNBA at 13.9 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Liberty, who are sinking 10.1 treys per game (best in WNBA) and shooting 37.7% from downtown (best).

This season, New York is allowing 7.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 35.5% (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have scored at a much higher rate in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (88.8 at home versus 83.3 on the road), and have given up the same number of points in home games as in road games (79.3 opponent points per game regardless of venue).

At home, New York averages 38.5 rebounds, while on the road it averages 34.3. It allows its opponents to pull down 34.8 both home and away.

The Liberty average 27.3 assists per home game, 5.5 more than their average on the road in 2023 (21.8). In the 2023 WNBA season, New York is turning the ball over more in home games (14.3 per game) than away (13.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.3 per game) compared to on the road (12.3).

This year, the Liberty average 10.5 made three-pointers per game at home and 9.8 on the road (while shooting 40.4% from deep in home games compared to 35.1% on the road).

New York concedes 1 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7 per game) than on the road (8). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (31.5% in home games compared to 40% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've finished 5-2 in those games.

The Liberty have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

New York has beaten the spread three times in games.

New York doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Liberty have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.