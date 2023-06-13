On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .240.

Calhoun has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .219 AVG .262 .296 OBP .324 .469 SLG .361 8 XBH 4 4 HR 1 9 RBI 7 11/7 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings