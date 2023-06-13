When the New York Mets (31-35) and New York Yankees (38-29) meet in the series opener at Citi Field on Tuesday, June 13, Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Mets, while the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +135 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a record of 10-11 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (47.6%).

The implied probability of a win from the Mets, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mets have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over their last 10 outings, the Mets and their opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with nine wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Billy McKinney 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+225) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

