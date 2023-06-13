Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mets on June 13, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Mets host the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .253/.331/.429 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has put up 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashed .269/.344/.444 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Max Scherzer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Scherzer Stats
- The Mets will hand the ball to Max Scherzer (5-2) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.
- Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Scherzer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|5.2
|11
|5
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 1
|7.0
|5
|2
|1
|9
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 26
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Severino's player props with BetMGM.
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .216/.291/.420 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .282/.374/.415 on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.