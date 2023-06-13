The New York Mets (31-35) and New York Yankees (38-29) clash on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a two-game series at Citi Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (0-1) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In four games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.75, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Severino is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Severino is looking to pick up his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (5-2) will take the mound for the Mets, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 38-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.71, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.181.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Scherzer has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 10 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.