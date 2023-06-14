DJ LeMahieu -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .236 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this year (30.5%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.5%) he had two or more.

In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .276 AVG .190 .339 OBP .248 .466 SLG .310 11 XBH 7 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 30/8 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings