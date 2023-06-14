After hitting .276 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has homered in three games this year (6.3%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (18.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 20
.219 AVG .268
.260 OBP .307
.315 SLG .394
4 XBH 5
1 HR 2
7 RBI 8
8/3 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Verlander (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went three innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 40-year-old has a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
