After hitting .276 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets (who will start Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .243 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has homered in three games this year (6.3%), homering in 2% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (18.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .219 AVG .268 .260 OBP .307 .315 SLG .394 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 7 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings