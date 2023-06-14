On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (.219 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .214 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in three games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .215 AVG .212 .250 OBP .268 .338 SLG .269 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

