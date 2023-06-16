The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 60 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 18 games this year (30.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%).

In 21 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .276 AVG .192 .339 OBP .248 .466 SLG .317 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings