Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Gleyber Torres (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .252 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 68.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.9% of them.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 17 games this season (25.4%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (31 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|28
|.252
|AVG
|.252
|.344
|OBP
|.315
|.459
|SLG
|.383
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|8
|21/19
|K/BB
|15/11
|5
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.23, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
