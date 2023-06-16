As action in the Viking Classic Birmingham nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Harriet Dart against Anastasia Potapova. Dart's odds to win it all at Edgbaston Priory Club are +700, fourth-best in the field.

Dart at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Dart's Next Match

On Friday, June 23 at 5:00 AM ET, Dart will play Potapova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the previous round.

Dart Stats

Dart beat Kalinina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dart has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 15-19.

Dart is 7-3 on grass over the past year.

Dart has played 21.3 games per match in her 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

On grass, Dart has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.9 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

Over the past year, Dart has won 62.1% of her service games, and she has won 36.4% of her return games.

Dart has been victorious in 74.7% of her service games on grass over the past year and 33.3% of her return games.

