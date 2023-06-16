On Friday, Kyle Higashioka (hitting .344 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .240 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (12.9%).

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this year (13 of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%).

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .226 .314 OBP .268 .532 SLG .264 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 9 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings