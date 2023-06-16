The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .238 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Calhoun has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.

He has homered in five games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (9.8%).

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (36.6%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .219 AVG .258 .296 OBP .319 .469 SLG .355 8 XBH 4 4 HR 1 9 RBI 7 11/7 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings