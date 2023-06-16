Friday's game between the Boston Red Sox (34-35) and New York Yankees (39-30) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable starters are Tanner Houck (3-6) for the Red Sox and Domingo German (4-3) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and won each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Yankees have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those games had a spread.

The Yankees have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (314 total), New York is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

