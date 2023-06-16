Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

New York has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 314 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.