Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .252/.331/.424 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.

He has a slash line of .266/.343/.436 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Devers Stats

Devers has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI (63 total hits).

He has a .247/.301/.510 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 75 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .292/.367/.447 on the season.

Verdugo takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

