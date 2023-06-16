The Boston Red Sox (34-35) host the New York Yankees (39-30) to open a three-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Red Sox are coming off a series defeat to the Rockies, and the Yankees a series split with the Mets.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the mound, while Domingo German (4-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .186 to his opponents.

German is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this game.

German is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Domingo Germán vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 611 total hits and eighth in MLB action scoring 338 runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Red Sox this season, German has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP while his opponents are batting .250.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (3-6) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 314 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .232 for the campaign with 104 home runs, fourth in the league.

The Yankees have gone 3-for-20 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

