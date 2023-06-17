DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 of 60 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.192
|.339
|OBP
|.248
|.466
|SLG
|.317
|11
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|7
|32/9
|K/BB
|31/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello (3-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
