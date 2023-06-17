On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 21 of 60 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .276 AVG .192 .339 OBP .248 .466 SLG .317 11 XBH 8 5 HR 2 16 RBI 7 32/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings